Chicago weather: Cool start to summer continues, rip current risk remains along Lake Michigan

The Brief Clouds and light rain are moving out, but temperatures will remain more than 10 degrees below normal today. A rip current risk is in place along Lake Michigan due to northeast winds. Warmer weather arrives later this week, with temperatures climbing into the 80s by the weekend.



The calendar says summer, but it sure doesn’t feel like it today. Light rain is moving out of the area as of this writing and the clouds will be moving out later as well.

Despite a lot of afternoon sunshine, temperatures will be more than 10° cooler than normal. Highs will be lucky to tag the low 70s and it will be a few degrees cooler right along the lake. Speaking of which, there is a risk of rip currents due to the northeast winds.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the mid 50s.

What's next:

Tuesday will be partly sunny and a little bit milder with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The next chance of rain moves in early Wednesday morning with showers continuing occasionally through the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

On Thursday and Friday it will be partly sunny and a little bit warmer with highs each day in the upper 70s.

Over the weekend we finally have some 80s on the way. Right now a chance of showers looks likely Saturday night on the warm front. It will push temperatures into the mid 80s on Sunday.