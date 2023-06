Today will be cooler with a cloudy start and a hazy finish.

Highs will be in the low 70s with high waves and rip currents possible through the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs near 80. We have a small chance for a shower or storm Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Monday looks good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Mid to upper 80s return Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine.