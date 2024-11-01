Chicago weather: Cool tonight, warming up for rainy weekend

The Brief Friday night will be clear, with lows in the 30s (near 40 in Chicago); Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and highs around 60°F, with rain arriving early Sunday. Rain and warming temperatures Sunday, peaking in the low 60s by evening, will extend into Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and potential storms on Election Day. Sunshine returns midweek, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.



Skies remain clear Friday night with lows dropping into the 30s for most, but near 40 in Chicago. The weekend looks nice as far as temperatures are concerned, but it'll be rainy by Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 60 degrees. Increasing cloud cover is expected Saturday night and then rain will arrive early Sunday.

Temperatures will steadily rise through the day and evening on Sunday, likely reaching the lower 60s during the evening.

The chance of rain will continue into early next workweek. Both Monday and Tuesday will bring rounds of showers with highs in the upper 60s. Voters should be prepared to dodge rain and possibly a few storms on Election Day.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.