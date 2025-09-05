Chicago weather: Cool weekend ahead with highs in the upper 60s

The Brief Strong winds up to 40 mph will sweep through Chicago today, along with lingering haze from wildfire smoke that will fade by afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies before dropping into the upper 40s overnight. The weekend will be cool but pleasant, with sunshine returning Sunday and a warmup into the 70s early next week.



Gusty winds take center stage today, but that’s not the only player. Yesterday I discussed the return of wildfire smoke to our sky and it is certainly evident now.

As I was refueling this morning, I noticed how orange the moon was in the sky and that is due to the smoke. The amount of haze will be diminishing during the day.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

We had some sprinkles as expected overnight and they are done. In the wake of that weak system we will see partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions through the day. Gusts at times, especially this morning will be between 30-40mph. Yesterday’s high was 66 degrees and I see no reason why today won’t be about the same. Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s.

The weekend looks wonderful if a bit on the cool side with highs both days running in the upper 60s. Skies tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, followed by a sunny day Sunday.

Temperatures move back into the 70s starting Monday with plenty of sunshine on the way through mid week. Highs may be close to 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.