Chicago weather: Cooler air to settle in, and we're dry until later this week

The week's weather in Chicago is forecasted to be quite dynamic.

Monday marked a pleasant start to the week, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to nearly 70 degrees across most areas. However, a cold front is on the horizon, bringing cooler air with it.

On Tuesday, highs will only reach into the lower 50s. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy to partly sunny throughout the day.

As the week progresses, scattered showers are anticipated for Wednesday, but temperatures will start to warm up, reaching the 60s in most regions.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are expected to bring plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures in the lower 50s, offering a mild and pleasant experience for outdoor activities.

The weekend ends on a slightly cloudy note, with Sunday presenting mostly cloudy conditions and highs remaining in the lower 50s.