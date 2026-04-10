Chicago weather: Rain exits early, leaving behind a much cooler Friday before Sunday warmup

The Brief Morning rain moves out around sunrise, followed by a sharp temperature drop. Cooler conditions stick around Friday and Saturday before a big warm-up Sunday. Next week brings summerlike warmth and increasing thunderstorm chances.



We start the day on a soggy note, but the rain will be moving out of here around sunrise. There’s been a little, if any, thunder. Temperatures are about 30 degrees colder than yesterday afternoon — quite a shock to the system!

The rest of the day will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures with highs struggling to get back to 50° this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably chilly with lows in the 30s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with an uptick in cloud cover in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s, coolest near the lake. There is a chance of a couple of showers toward the evening — favoring our northern counties.

Sunday will be much warmer with highs well into the 70s and partly sunny skies. We will have to watch for a shower or thunderstorm at night, but severe weather at that time is not expected.

Monday and Tuesday will be very warm with highs possibly touching 80°, but a chance of strong thunderstorms will be in play Tuesday afternoon and night.

Wednesday will continue to be quite warm with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm likely in the morning and highs in the mid 70s.