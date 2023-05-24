Chicago weather: Cooler than average temps through Friday

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chicago is experiencing gusty winds blowing from the northeast.

Along the lakefront, temperatures are in the 50s, providing a cooler environment. However, as you move further inland, locations are basking in much warmer temperatures, ranging from the 70s to the 80s.

For instance, LaSalle is currently at a toasty 84 degrees as of 4 p.m.

Tonight, cooler air will continue to settle in, causing temperatures to drop into the upper 40s. Thursday will bring another cool day, with temperatures remaining in the 50s near the lake. However, as you head further inland, expect a gradual warming into the 60s and low 70s.

The good news is that Friday will bring sunny skies, along with slightly warmer temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Looking ahead to the weekend, it's shaping up to be great weather. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the 70s.

As we approach Memorial Day, Monday will see a further increase in temperatures. Expect highs to reach the lower 80s, providing a pleasant and warm holiday. Looking beyond the holiday, it appears that the 80s will stick around throughout the following week, promising a consistently warmer climate.

Stay tuned for further updates as the weather continues to evolve.