Chicago weather: Cooler weather for marathon, storms possible over weekend

Friday night will be windy and mild, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. A cold front will bring winds of 20 to 25 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will range from the low to mid-60s north of Chicago to the mid- to upper 70s in the southern suburbs. There is a chance of afternoon showers and evening thunderstorms.

For the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, expect dry skies in the morning with temperatures in the 50s. However, there is a chance of showers in the afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s.

Next week will start off chilly, with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. There is a chance of rain on Monday, but Tuesday will be sunny.

The chance for frost returns early next week, especially Wednesday morning. Upper 60s and 70s will return by Thursday and Friday.