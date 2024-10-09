Chicago weather: Cooler weekend ahead after heat spike

Sunny and mild weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs ranging from the upper 60s near the lake to the upper 70s well west of the city.

Lows at night will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s.

On Friday, temperatures will rise significantly, with highs reaching well into the 80s. Combined with very dry conditions and gusty winds, this will lead to an increased risk of brush and wildfires.

Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will be even cooler, with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will drop further early next week, with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday, and a risk of frost overnight away from the city.

There is a chance of light rainfall, particularly near the lake, during the weekend and into Monday. However, no drought relief is expected. Today marks the 31st consecutive day of temperatures at or above normal.

Hurricane Milton remains a Category 5 storm with winds of 160 mph.