Chicago weather: Coolest day since May with highs in the 60s

The Brief Chicago will see highs in the mid-60s today, the coolest since May, with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. A few sprinkles are possible overnight, and Friday will stay cool with gusty winds. The weekend looks pleasant with highs near 70, followed by a brief warmup next week.



Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

The last day that failed to reach at least 70° in Chicago was May 31. The high that day was 64°. It will be in that ballpark today. Skies will be partly sunny and it will be breezy in the afternoon.

Skies will become cloudier during the evening and winds will pick up. There could be a few sprinkles after midnight but not much of that.

On Friday a reinforcing shot of cool air will hold temps down again in the mid 60s with a gusty west wind.

The weekend looks simply marvelous if a bit on the cool side for early September. Highs will be around 70 degrees both days.

There are signs of a modest warmup into next week which could deliver a couple of days with highs around 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.