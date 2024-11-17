Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Could we see snow this week?

By
Published  November 17, 2024
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

It's mainly cloudy and mild today, with the high near 60 degrees. Wet weather moves in on Monday and will stick around most of the week. Temperatures turn sharply colder mid-week.

CHICAGO - Chicago is gearing up for a week of fluctuating weather, with rain and even snow on the horizon.

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of isolated showers or sprinkles tonight. Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, periods of rain are expected.

Following the rain, a significant cool-down is anticipated starting Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the low 40s.

To add to the mix, another round of rain is likely Wednesday through Thursday. As temperatures dip, there's a possibility of snow mixing with the rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.