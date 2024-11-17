Chicago weather: Could we see snow this week?

Chicago is gearing up for a week of fluctuating weather, with rain and even snow on the horizon.

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of isolated showers or sprinkles tonight. Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, periods of rain are expected.

Following the rain, a significant cool-down is anticipated starting Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the low 40s.

To add to the mix, another round of rain is likely Wednesday through Thursday. As temperatures dip, there's a possibility of snow mixing with the rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning.