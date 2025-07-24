Chicago weather: Dangerous heat index near 110° today with storms possible tonight

The Brief Blistering heat and oppressive humidity grip Chicagoland today, with heat index values possibly hitting 105°–110°. Showers and storms could arrive later, bringing gusty winds and downpours. Another stretch of steamy days looms, with highs mostly in the 90s through early next week.



Step outside this morning and you walk into a wall of heat and stifling humidity. It’s going to be another hot day with highs likely to reach the low to mid 90s.

Chicago Heat Advisory

What we know:

The heat advisory remains in effect for the majority of Chicagoland through 10 p.m. This is to cover for heat index values which will likely be around 105°-110°.

There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm this morning with a decaying line of showers moving through Iowa as of this writing.

What is more likely will be showers and thunderstorms developing very late this afternoon into tonight. Some of those could have gusty winds and torrential downpours.

Future Forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will not be as hot since we will be behind a cold front. But I would hardly consider it a refreshing change since highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of humidity. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms in the area with a bias for renewed activity over southern portions of Chicagoland.

Saturday will be very warm and humid again with highs not far from 90. A few showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible, but it will not be an all-day rain.

Blazing heat and humidity are poised to return starting Sunday with highs will low to mid 90s.

Monday will be a scorcher with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Tuesday will be marginally less hot with highs in the low 90s.

There is a chance for a break from the heat on Wednesday, although I am skeptical of the magnitude of that cool down. Much will hinge on the presence or lack thereof of thunderstorms.