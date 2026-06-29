Chicago weather: Dangerous heat wave brings 100°-110° heat index through Thursday

Today goes down as the hottest day of 2026 (so far) in Chicago as the high temperature hit 92 degrees. But the heat alone is not the story over the next several days, it's the humidity.

The combo of heat and humidity is going to lead to heat index values around 100 to 110 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. This is dangerous heat for those who must spend extended periods of time outside.

One thing to note: it's not just the daytime hours which will be hot and humid. Overnight lows over the next few nights will be near 79, but much of the overnight will be spent in the 80s. Toss in the high humidity, and nighttime feels like values will remain in the 90s.

The only bit of relief we may get is a persistent southwest breeze holding around 10-20 mph through the day and night.

Looking ahead:

So, after seeing sunshine and highs in the middle 90s for the next three days (and heat index values around 105 each day), we do see a small change in the pattern to end the week. Friday brings a shot at spotty thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s (we'll still be dealing with elevated humidity levels).

Another shot at thunderstorms shows up on Saturday, but as of now, this appears to be primarily in the morning hours. That said, timing can still shift as we get closer to Saturday, so stay tuned to the forecast. Highs Saturday slip to the upper 80s with lingering humidity.

On Sunday, highs will top out in the middle 80s and we will have another shot at some spotty thunderstorms. Once again, timing and chances may change as we get closer to the day.

Peeking ahead, there may be some continued relief from the heat by Monday of next week (highs in the lower 80s). But longer range data would suggest the heat will try to make a return in the following days.