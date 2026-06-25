Chicago weather: Dangerous heat wave could bring 105-degree heat index

It's almost getting "odd" to have a quiet day of weather around these parts, but that's exactly what we had today. Temperatures climbed closer to 80 in many spots, which is warmer than where we have been the past few days. Still, typical highs this time of year are in the lower 80s.

Tonight features clouds increasing and lows around 60 in many backyards. The wind will drop to under 5mph overnight and it's once again possible some patchy fog develops.

Heading into Friday, we are going to battle clouds for much of the day. Plus, pockets of rain look likely at times. No severe weather is expected for us and the rainfall amounts appear to stay on the lower side (under about a quarter of an inch). Given the clouds and the rain, temperatures are going to struggle. Many of us will stop in the upper 60s to right around 70 on Friday. This will likely be the last "cool" day we have for a long while to come.

Highs on Saturday return to the upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. A strong warm front begins to push into the area on Saturday night and that may spark some thunderstorms as we go into Sunday morning. Behind the warm front, it's going to get hot and very humid for Sunday: highs in the middle 80s and heat index values in the 90s. The bulk of the day Sunday appears dry, it's just the morning we need to monitor.

Next week will feature the hottest air we've felt all year long. Every single day brings highs in the middle 90s. Couple that with dew points in the middle 70s and our heat index values will likely be near 105-110 every afternoon. That's dangerous heat.

By the way, Chicago has not seen six days in a row of highs in the 90s since August 2020. Some data suggests we may see at least six days in a row, if not seven or eight (we have not had eight days in a row since 2012). Now is the time to plan ahead and prepare; install or service your air conditioner, purchase fans, locate a nearby cooling center. Also, keep pets in mind next week with this heat.