Chicago weather: Dangerously cold temps expected overnight

A cold front passed through the area today, and colder air is funneling into Chicagoland. Scattered snow showers will last through early evening and then taper off tonight.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected overnight with skies becoming partly cloudy.

Low temperatures will fall to near zero degrees for most of northern Illinois, and a few of our usual cold spots may dip a few degrees below zero.

Northwest Indiana is expected to stay a tad warmer with lake effect clouds likely holding in a little extra "warmth."

Skies will be bright and sunny on Thursday, but temperatures will remain bitter cold all day long. Highs will be in the mid-teens tomorrow afternoon with wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will then plummet to near zero again by early Friday morning.

Daytime temperatures on Friday will warm into the mid 20s, which is still about fifteen degrees below average for this time of December. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Saturday looks mainly dry during the day with scattered snow arriving at night and into Sunday. Weekend temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Warming centers

What you can do:

With temperatures set to plunge, the city will open warming centers for those who need them, including:

Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 West 79th Street, 312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 South Cottage Grove, 312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center at 845 West Wilson Avenue, 312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 South Commercial Avenue, 312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 West North Avenue, 312-744-2014

The city also runs nearly 300 other warming centers at City Colleges, community centers, senior centers, libraries, parks and police stations.

To find the location nearest you, download the CHI311 app or go to 311.chicago.gov or dial 3-1-1. You can also view the city's warming center map.

What's next: