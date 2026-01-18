Chicago weather: Dangerously cold tonight and Monday with wind chills as low as -25

Light to moderate snow is falling across the Chicagoland area this evening and will taper off by mid-evening, leaving us with just a few scattered snow showers during the overnight. Most areas will see an inch or less when all is said and done.

Full Forecast:

A dangerously cold night is ahead with a Cold Weather Advisory in place from 3 AM to noon Monday. Temperatures will drop to near zero with wind chills as cold as -20 to -25. Frostbite could occur to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes tonight through midday tomorrow, so be sure to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your pets.

Monday will be a frigid day with high temperatures only in the upper single digits with gusty westerly winds. Wind chills will remain below zero all day. Skies are expected to start off partly sunny, and then become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Another bitter cold start is expected on Tuesday with sub-zero wind chills and lows within a few degrees of zero. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day with highs around 20.

A quick round of light snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then temperatures warm to the upper 20s on Wednesday. The average high for this time of January is 31 degrees, so we'll be within reach of average on Wednesday.

Cold air returns late this week with highs around 20 on Thursday, dropping into the teens on Friday. Overnight low temperatures likely drop well below zero Friday night and Saturday night, with daytime highs possibly only in the single digits.