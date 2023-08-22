Chicago weather: Dangerously hot conditions through Thursday, then weekend relief

As the week progresses, here's what you can expect from the weather in Chicago:

Tuesday Night: Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with overnight lows settling comfortably in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Buckle up for the hottest day of the week! Wednesday will sizzle with highs soaring into the upper 90s. It's not just the high temperatures; the heat index values are expected to skyrocket as well. Across NE Illinois, we're looking at heat index values reaching a scorching 110–115 degrees, leading to an Excessive Heat Warning in effect. NW Indiana won't be spared, as heat indices could reach 105-110, prompting a Heat Advisory.

Thursday: The sizzling conditions continue on Thursday, with highs likely hovering in the upper 90s. However, relief is on the horizon as a cold front approaches in the evening and during the night. This front might trigger a few thunderstorms as it moves through the area. Residents are advised to stay vigilant, as some storms could be strong or potentially severe on Thursday evening.

Friday: Finally, some respite! Friday's weather is expected to be delightful, featuring partly cloudy skies and more comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 80s, offering a refreshing break from the scorching heat.

Weekend: Looking ahead to the weekend, it appears that the dry and pleasant conditions will persist. Expect a rain-free weekend with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 70s, making it a perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities.

It's essential to stay safe and hydrated during this period of intense weather.