Chicago weather: Dense fog advisory, strong storms possible Friday

Today we have low-hanging clouds and fog. There is a fog advisory in place until 3 pm for our counties hugging the lake. The dense fog advisory will continue into early tomorrow for portions of Cook and Lake County, Ill. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s today.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be warm with highs around 70. We have the chance for rounds of rain and storms.

The morning will host the first round which may slow some on their commute. We have gusty wind possible tomorrow with strengths up to about 30 mph. We will be watching for another round of storms later in the day Friday and Friday night. We have a level 2/5 for western counties, and a level 1/5 for Chicago points east in threat of severe weather.

Saturday will start with the chance for rain and storms. Highs on Saturday will be around 60 in Chicago. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday but will dry out after Saturday morning. Sunday will be sunny with highs near 60.