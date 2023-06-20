Chicago weather: Drought continues, heat here to stay

Drought conditions will worsen this week with meaningful rainfall unlikely into the weekend.

We will probably start hearing about watering restrictions and fireworks cancellations soon. Weather-wise, expect very warm conditions today and tomorrow with highs between 85-90 except near the lake. Very similar to yesterday.

Skies will be mainly sunny and there should be less wildfire smoke in the sky. Thursday and Friday might be a tick less warm but still low to mid 80s except lakeside.

Skies will feature a bit more cloud cover mixing with the sun.

Looks hot this weekend with highs around 90 both days and very little chance of rain.

Sunday night and Monday present the only real opportunity for any kind of shower activity and it’s simply too soon to get fired up about much during a drought when lines on a weather map often fizzle in reality.