Chicago weather: Dry, unseasonably warm for marathon day

The remnants of Hurricane Isaías will stay far enough away to prevent any rain from falling in Chicagoland today.

That means dry weather for the marathon and any other outdoor activities that might not involve running more than 26 miles.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What To Expect:

It will be unseasonably warm again with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a few degrees less warm near the lake.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be really toasty. The record high is 84° and we will be close to that if not beyond. Skies will be mostly sunny and there will be a gusty breeze out of the southwest.

What's next:

On Tuesday it will continue to be unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. There is a chance for a few showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as cooler air arrives.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures on Thursday will be similar with a chance for a few showers which would continue into Friday.

Friday would be a little cooler with highs in the lower 60s, which is right around normal for mid October. A shot of legitimately cooler air arrives for the weekend with highs on Saturday only in the 50s.