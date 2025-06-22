Chicago weather: Extreme heat to continue into the workweek

It's been another very hot and humid day with triple-digit heat indices area-wide. Similar to Saturday, we had a jump start to the heat this morning with a record warm low temperature of 80 degrees. The previous record warm low temperature was 76 degrees, set in 1923.

Future Forecast:

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for Cook County and LaPorte County through midnight Monday night. The rest of Chicagoland is in a Heat Advisory until midnight Monday night. Heat index values are expected to reach as high as 100-105. Heat impacts will be worsened by consecutive days of hot and humid conditions, with limited relief at night with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Monday's high temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer than Sunday with highs likely soaring into the mid to upper 90s. While humidity levels may be a tad lower, with higher temperatures, the heat index will once again be in the 100 to105-degree range. Scattered storms are possible Monday evening near the Wisconsin border.

The heat continues into Tuesday, but lakefront locations may get some relief. Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s with a chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds.

Wednesday through Friday will be more of the same with daily chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will range from upper 80s to low 90s each day, although lakefront locations could once again get a little relief from the extreme heat.

The weekend appears mainly dry with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. A stray shower or storm is possible on Saturday, but a better chance for scattered showers and storms looks possible on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and then low 90s on Sunday.