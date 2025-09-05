Chicago weather: Fall-like weekend ahead, warm-up next week

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We may see a light shower today, especially south. The gusty wind is still kicking up to 25-35 mph. The wind will be calming throughout the day.

Looking Ahead :

This weekend is going to be fall-like! Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Next week, we have a nice warm-up on the way. Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to about 80 Tuesday and Wednesday. Our normal high today is still 79!

Temperatures look to cool off next Thursday with highs around 70 under mostly sunny skies.