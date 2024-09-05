Chicago weather: Get ready for a true taste of fall this weekend

The Brief A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the Chicago area starting tonight, with lows in the 50s and 60s. The weekend will feature fall-like weather with highs in the 60s to 70s and potential showers in northwest Indiana. Summer warmth returns early next week, with temperatures climbing into the 80s.



A cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm as temperatures drop into the lower 60s across most of Chicagoland.

By Friday morning, the far northwest suburbs could see temperatures dip into the upper 50s.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny for most of the day, though a stray shower or two can't be ruled out, particularly in northwest Indiana. Highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

The fall-like temperatures will stick around for the weekend, with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for most of the Chicago area, though lake-effect rain showers may impact northwest Indiana. Saturday's highs are expected to top out in the mid-60s, while Sunday should be pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s.

Looking ahead, summer warmth will make a return early next week, with highs reaching into the lower 80s by Monday. Most of next week is expected to be sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s and possibly approaching 90 degrees on a few days.