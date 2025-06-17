Chicago weather: First heat wave of the year on the way

The Brief Chicago is bracing for its first true heat wave of the year, with several days of 90-degree temperatures expected starting as early as Friday. Today will be hot and humid, and the chance for storms increases tonight and peaks tomorrow. The weekend looks especially scorching, with highs in the mid-90s and heat indexes above 100.



Chicago’s first true heat wave of the year is on the way. Several days in a row of 90° plus temperatures are in sight, perhaps as early as Friday.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will be hot as well with highs likely cracking the 90° mark in most areas, including the beaches. It will also be noticeably more humid.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with very little chance of rain during daylight hours. The chance of showers and storms goes up starting tonight.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow is the day when severe weather appears most possible. Highs tomorrow because of more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will not be as hot, likely holding in the low 80s.

Any thunderstorms will be out of here by Thursday with highs moving back into the low to mid 80s.

Friday could be hot with highs not far from 90 under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend appears positively scorching with highs climbing into the mid 90s, especially on Sunday. It seems almost certain that we will have a heat index higher than 100 on multiple days.

The heat will likely last into at least early next week with no rainfall in sight.