Chicago weather: Flash flooding threatens as rain, storms reach the area

The Brief A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of the Chicago area until midnight. More heavy rain is possible this afternoon and evening after Monday’s downpours. A warming trend begins later this week, with highs in the 90s by Friday and Saturday.



A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Chicago area through midnight, as more heavy rain is possible this afternoon and evening.

Live Weather Updates:

There's an ongoing Severe Thunderstorm Warming in northeast Cook County until 4 p.m.; A Flood Watch in Cook, DuPage, Will and Lake (Ind.) counties; A Flood Advisory is in effect for most of Cook County and a Flash Flood Warning in southern Cook County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northern and western Cook County, including Evanston, Skokie and Oak Park until 4 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located over Portage Park or Irving Park moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

The Ground Stop at O'Hare Airport was extended until 4:30 p.m. and the stop at Midway was extended until 4:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of southern Cook and northeastern Will counties until 6 p.m., per the NWS.

A new Special Weather Statement was issued for Will, southeastern Grundy, northwest Kankakee and southeast Cook counties until 3:30 p.m. A line of strong storms stretching from Odell to Calumet City is moving east at 25 mph with wind gusts to 50 mph possible and half-inch hail.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of Cook and Will counties until 5:30 p.m. Storms are producing rain at rates of up to 3 inches per hour. As of around 2:40 p.m., around 1.5 inches had fallen in parts of the area. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

A Ground Stop is in effect at both O'Hare and Midway airports until 3:15 p.m. due to thunderstorms, per the FAA.

Special Weather Statement for SE Cook and WIll Counties issued. Strong storms could produce wind gusts up to 50 mph along with penny-sized hail.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Cook, DuPage and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake County in Indiana.

After the heavy rain we had on Monday, there is concern about the possibility of more heavy rain this afternoon into tonight.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.

What's next:

Wednesday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday features sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Enjoy it, because the heat cranks up Friday and Saturday.

Weekend outlook:

Temperatures will be around 90 on Friday and the mid-90s on Saturday.

The upper 80s is back on Sunday, and the chance for storms returns Monday with highs in the mid-80s.