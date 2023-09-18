Chicago weather: Flood warning continues in south suburbs

There are a couple of issues this morning including the ongoing high water in the south suburbs. A flood warning continues until 9 a.m. for southeastern Cook and a tiny sliver of northwestern Lake County, Indiana.

There will be a few lake-effect showers this morning, mainly in Indiana. There is also some patchy fog but is unlikely to impact travel to great degree.

The rest of the day will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight starts clear but clouds arrive late, heralding the arrival of showers tomorrow morning. A few showers could continue later in the day with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday through Saturday look warmer with ample sun and highs each day in the lower 80s.