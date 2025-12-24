Chicago weather: Fog and drizzle for your Christmas Eve night

Areas of fog and drizzle are expected to develop this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will remain very mild for Christmas Eve night, only dropping to around 40 degrees by early morning Christmas Day.

Full forecast :

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 40s. We may get a brief glimpse of the sun late in the day, but most of the day will be under gray skies.

Temperatures will begin to warm again Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There is a chance for a few showers on Friday and then dry skies are expected on Saturday.

Another quick chance of rain will arrive on Sunday with temperatures dropping from the low to mid-40s in the morning to 30s during the day. A much colder airmass will be in place by Monday morning with temperatures only in the teens.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the low to mid-20s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a tad warmer with lower 30s on Tuesday and then upper 30s on Wednesday.

