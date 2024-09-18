Chicago weather: Foggy start to the morning with sunshine right behind

The Brief Dense fog advisory in parts of the Chicago area until 8 a.m., followed by sunny and warm weather with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. A chance of showers early Friday, with a cold front arriving Sunday into Monday bringing cooler temps and possible thunderstorms early next week.



Today opens with an area of thickening fog which has prompted a Dense Fog Advisory for Lake, McHenry, Kane and DeKalb counties until 8 a.m.

The rest of the day will be completely sunny and very warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s away from the lakeshore.

Tonight will be moonlit and pleasant with suburbs in the 50s once again, closer to low 60s in the metro. Tomorrow could be even warmer than today when a run at 90 degrees is possible. I’ll go 89 degrees.

There’s a feature approaching from the west which some computer models think might bring a shower here Friday morning. More likely it won’t happen.

Friday will be another toasty day with a bit more humidity. Highs mid to upper 80s again. Saturday will be very much the same.

Sunday and Monday presents a cold front which will knock temps back-but not below normal for late September. It may also spark a greater chance for showers and thunder. I’m favoring Monday into Tuesday for that higher risk when highs will be in the upper 70s.