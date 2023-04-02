Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather forecast: Above normal temperatures, severe storms possible

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Chicago weather: Sunday filled with sunshine, above average temps ahead of more severe weather

Another round of severe weather is heading to the Chicago area Tuesday this week. The remainder of the weekend will be pleasant with above average temperatures and some sunshine.

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will feature above normal temperatures through midweek, but with that silver lining comes a cloud: more storms.

The National Weather Service said the next storm system arrives Monday evening, and that storms on Tuesday might be severe.

When it's not raining, the first half of the week should be pleasant.

  • Monday: High 57, Low 42
  • Tuesday: High 68, Low 43
  • Wednesday: High 60, Low 52
  • Thursday: High 48, Low 32