Chicago weather forecast: Hot Labor Day holiday
CHICAGO - It's going to be a hot Labor Day in Chicago.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says the Chicago forecast calls for hot and dry weather on Sunday and Monday.
Only about 7% of Labor Days in Chicago top 90 degrees.
There are chances for rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
- Sunday: High 92, Low 68
- Monday: High 95, Low 72
- Tuesday: High 92, Low 75
- Wednesday: High 91, Low 72
- Thursday: High 82, Low 70
- Friday: High 78, Low 64
- Saturday: High 77, Low 62