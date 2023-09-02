Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather forecast: Hot Labor Day holiday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather forecast: Hot Labor Day weekend

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says it's going to be a hot holiday, but change is on the way.

CHICAGO - It's going to be a hot Labor Day in Chicago.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says the Chicago forecast calls for hot and dry weather on Sunday and Monday.

Only about 7% of Labor Days in Chicago top 90 degrees.

There are chances for rain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Sunday: High 92, Low 68
  • Monday: High 95, Low 72
  • Tuesday: High 92, Low 75
  • Wednesday: High 91, Low 72
  • Thursday: High 82, Low 70
  • Friday: High 78, Low 64
  • Saturday: High 77, Low 62