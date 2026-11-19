The Brief Chicago could reach the upper 60s Friday, close to the record high of 68 degrees. Saturday will be dry and mild, with showers possible early Sunday. Highs are expected in the low to mid 40s Monday through Wednesday.



Could a record be in jeopardy Friday? More on that shortly.

Chicago forecast

The details:

Let’s start with today, which will be a mostly sunny affair. High temperatures will climb even higher than yesterday — into the mid 60s. It will be rather breezy.

Now about tomorrow. The record high is 68°, and it is what I refer to as low-hanging fruit. That’s because today’s record high is 75 and the record high for Saturday is 72. Those numbers are significantly higher than tomorrow’s record high. We have a reasonable chance of getting into the upper 60s tomorrow as I expect to see plenty of sunshine through the day. If we don’t nab the record it’s going to be mighty close.

What's next:

The weekend picture is as follows: Dry Saturday. Showers early Sunday.

Skies on Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with high temperatures once again in the mid 60s. Showers should move in with a cold front starting early Sunday morning and at this point it seems most likely that they will be out of here during the very early afternoon. There might be some impact early in the Bears game. Highs will occur early in the day when it may not be that far from 60°, but during the afternoon temperatures will be falling through the 50s into the 40s before the sun sets.

Holiday forecast:

Then it looks like we are in store for a few cooler days to start next week leading up to Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a new wrinkle in the picture being offered by the European model. It brushes our area with a little rain or snow on Wednesday from the south. It’s too early to jump on that bandwagon, but we will obviously monitor due to potential travel impacts.