Chicago weather forecast: Showers and thunderstorms, then warm
CHICAGO - Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as Chicago's weather briefly veers into spring territory before heading back towards winter.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says thunderstorms are possible between midnight and 4 am.
Rainfall will be out of the Chicago area by mid-afternoon Monday. The high temperature will be 59 degrees in many areas, though people along Interstate 80 could see 60's.
Sunshine returns by midday Tuesday, but temperatures will fall into the 40s and Chicago's weather will remain cold for the rest of the week.
- Monday High 59, Low 39
- Tuesday High 41, Low 35
- Wednesday High 40, Low 31
- Thursday High 40, Low 30
- Friday High 41, Low 30
- Saturday High 36, Low 39