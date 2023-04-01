Chicago weather forecast: Warmer weather, more severe weather ahead

Chicago's weather forecast includes warmer days and the possibility of more severe storms.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says Saturday night into Sunday morning, residents will see clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Lows could be in the 20s.

Temperatures will warm up on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.

On Monday, the Chicago area could see intermittent rain. Another round of severe weather is in the forecast for Tuesday.