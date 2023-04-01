Belvidere tornado Apollo theater roof collapse victim identified as Frederick Livingston Jr.

The man killed when the roof of the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, collapsed during a tornado has been identified as Frederick Livingston Jr.

A heavy metal concert was in progress in the theater when the roof caved in on Friday night.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was an EF-1.

Forty other people were injured – two people with life-threatening injuries, two more with severe injuries, 18 with moderate injuries and five with minor injuries.

There was a tornado warning siren at 7:24 p.m. Emergency personnel were called to the roof collapse at 7:47 p.m. The Belvidere Fire Department, located two blocks away from the Apollo, responded within minutes.

The concert was to feature Revocation, Morbid Angel, and Skeletal Remains.

Morbid Angel put out a statement, saying in part: "Tonights show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue…We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe."