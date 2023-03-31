Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from FRI 8:42 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Jasper County
14
Tornado Warning
from FRI 8:34 PM CDT until FRI 8:45 PM CDT, Cook County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 8:23 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 8:45 PM CDT, Porter County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 8:39 PM CDT until FRI 9:45 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 8:40 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Will County, Lake County
Tornado Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Tornado Watch
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:09 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County, Jasper County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:01 PM CDT until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

Belvidere's Apollo Theatre roof collapses, injuries reported, as storms rock Chicago area

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The roof of the Apollo Theater in Belvidere reportedly collapsed Friday night as severe weather swept through the Chicago area.

According to reports, a concert was going on at the theater when the roof collapsed. More than a dozen ambulances were reportedly called to the scene.

Reports are calling the incident a "mass casualty event" – which does not necessarily mean there are deaths involved. It could just be injuries.

Reports of roof collapse at Apollo Theater

There are several reports of a collapsed roof in Belvidere.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Reports are saying to stay away from the area.

No further information was immediately available.

RELATED: Sirens blare as Tornado Warnings issued for parts of Chicago area

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.