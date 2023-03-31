Belvidere's Apollo Theatre roof collapses, injuries reported, as storms rock Chicago area

The roof of the Apollo Theater in Belvidere reportedly collapsed Friday night as severe weather swept through the Chicago area.

According to reports, a concert was going on at the theater when the roof collapsed. More than a dozen ambulances were reportedly called to the scene.

Reports are calling the incident a "mass casualty event" – which does not necessarily mean there are deaths involved. It could just be injuries.

Reports are saying to stay away from the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.