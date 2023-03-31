Chicago weather: Severe storms to slam area Friday with possibility of tornadoes, large hail

A high-impact storm system will impact several states Friday including Illinois and the Chicago area.

Morning activity will be less intense and scattered in nature. Winds will be howling out of the south driving highs into the 60s for the first time this year.

A wind advisory will go into effect this afternoon and continue through midday Saturday for areas along and south of I-80. Gusts could exceed 45mph regardless of any thunderstorm presence. Two additional rounds of storms are on the table Friday.

The next storm system will be mid-to-late afternoon when severe storms are possible with all hazards on the table. The final salvo arrives as a line of potentially-severe storms between 6:30 and 9:30 pm. This one also presents a risk of all severe storm hazards.

The greatest risk of severe weather is in the south and west suburbs, from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., though a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Cook, DuPage, Will, Lake, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties in Illinois and Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Indiana.

"Destructive winds, several tornadoes and damaging hail are all possible today," the National Weather Service tweeted. "This is a relatively rare, significant severe weather threat for our area."

The weather service said there is "significant thunderstorm risk, elevated tornado risk, elevated hail risk…up to golf ball size."

After that, the storms are done but the system is still at work. Strong winds will continue to buffet the area as colder air drills in from the west. Temps will tank into the 30s by daybreak when snow showers-yes, you read that correctly, snow showers will move through.

Sunday looks dry with highs in the 50s. Showers could impact the White Sox home opener Monday but a rain-out appears unlikely. More impactful might be another round of severe storms threatening to hit on election Day.

Today’s takeaway is that a Tornado Watch is very likely this afternoon/evening for our area. Warnings are possible and we should be prepared anytime after 3 p.m. for severe storms in our area.

