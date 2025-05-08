Chicago weather: Frost Advisory issued for parts of Chicagoland tonight

A Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of Chicagoland as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s tonight.

DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, and Lake Counties in NE Illinois have a Frost Advisory going into effect from 1 a.m.- 8 a.m. Friday. Frost may harm sensitive vegetation and steps should be taken to protect plants from the cold.

Full Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Friday looks pleasant with sunshine and highs warming into the mid 60s, although temperatures near the lake will likely be in the 50s.

The weekend ahead looks lovely with sunny skies and warming temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday will have morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid-70s.

The warmth is expected to linger through next week. Temperatures will soar to near 80 on Monday with skies becoming partly cloudy.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. 80s return again on Wednesday and we'll be in the mid 80s by Thursday.