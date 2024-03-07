Chicago weather: Get ready for a soggy end to the workweek

Rain moves into the Chicago area Thursday night and it'll ramp up in coverage and intensity just in time for the Friday morning commute.

The rain will be fairly consistent during the morning, and then become more scattered in nature midday into the afternoon.

Scattered rain and possibly even a few thunderstorms will remain possible into Friday night.

Showers will end Saturday morning and then slightly colder air settles in. There is a chance that we could see lake-effect snow setting up Saturday evening, but it shouldn't be anything to worry about.

With how warm temperatures have been, any snow we get will melt.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures warm into the 60s early next workweek, and most (if not all) of the week will be above normal.