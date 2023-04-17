Chicago weather gets off to snowy, windy start this week

With the wind chill, it feels 60 degrees colder this morning than it did Saturday afternoon.

Light snow continues to fall with minimal impact on area roads.

On area attitudes? That’s a different story! Highs struggle to reach 40 degrees today at a time of year when 60 degrees is normal. Gusty winds only make it feel nastier.

Some light rain will mix in with the snow this afternoon.

Tonight will be windy and cold with wind chills in the teens. A hard freeze is unlikely due to the winds which will prevent temperatures from a full free-fall.

Tomorrow will be sunny and much less harsh. Highs in the low to mid 50s. But there’s plenty of action later this week with showers and storms possible Wed & Thu as warmer air returns.