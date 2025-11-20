Chicago weather: Gloomy skies hold temps in the 40s

The Brief A stubborn inversion is trapping low clouds and moisture over Chicago, keeping the city in a gloomy stretch. Fog, drizzle and highs in the upper 40s are expected today and again tomorrow, with limited chances for rain to the south. Sunshine returns this weekend, bringing temperatures back into the low 50s before another rain chance Monday night.



It’s called an inversion. It’s a layer of warm air left where it should be getting colder. The net effect is that it traps low-level clouds and moisture, and this time of year it is very difficult to break those inversions. That is why we have been stuck in the "permadrab" for the past couple of days and will likely be gloomy once again today.

What we know:

There will be some fog and drizzle at times and high temperatures will be held down because of all the cloudiness. Upper 40s is about all we can expect. Tonight will continue to be cloudy as a storm system misses us to the south.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy once again with any chance for rain happening toward evening and confined to far-southern portions of our viewing area. Highs will once again to be in the upper 40s to perhaps 50 degrees.

Over the weekend we have a much better chance of seeing some sunshine which will enable highs to get past 50°. The next chance of rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday with highs in the 50s.