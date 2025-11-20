Chicago weather: Gloomy skies hold temps in the 40s
CHICAGO - It’s called an inversion. It’s a layer of warm air left where it should be getting colder. The net effect is that it traps low-level clouds and moisture, and this time of year it is very difficult to break those inversions. That is why we have been stuck in the "permadrab" for the past couple of days and will likely be gloomy once again today.
What we know:
There will be some fog and drizzle at times and high temperatures will be held down because of all the cloudiness. Upper 40s is about all we can expect. Tonight will continue to be cloudy as a storm system misses us to the south.
Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy once again with any chance for rain happening toward evening and confined to far-southern portions of our viewing area. Highs will once again to be in the upper 40s to perhaps 50 degrees.
Over the weekend we have a much better chance of seeing some sunshine which will enable highs to get past 50°. The next chance of rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday with highs in the 50s.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.