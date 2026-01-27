Chicago weather: Gusty winds, flurries and bitter cold grip the region

The Brief Gusty winds and bitter cold continue with highs stuck in the teens and wind chills well below zero at night. Flurries and blowing snow may briefly impact travel, especially in open areas. Another potential lake-effect snow event could develop late this week into the weekend.



We start with gusty winds and slowly rising temperatures. It won’t rise much though, maxing out in the mid teens. There may also be some flurries or snow showers around this morning and a couple of flurries this afternoon. Regardless of anything falling from the sky, there will be some blowing snow which could re-cover roadways in open areas.

Tonight will be quite cold again with lows not far from zero and wind chills around 15 below.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and quite cold with highs in the mid teens.

I expect more sunshine on Thursday, but temperatures will continue to struggle, maxing out in the upper teens.

Then the forecast focus is squarely on another potentially impactful lake-effect snow event. The timeframe of concern would be Thursday night into Saturday. It is still far too early to gauge exactly where the snow will target and how much would fall, but this will be a period to watch closely.

Temperatures over the weekend will climb into the 20s. After a dry day Sunday with temperatures in the upper 20s, a light snowmaker arrives on Monday with highs not far from 30 degrees.