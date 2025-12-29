Chicago weather: Gusty winds and light snow keep temperatures in the 20s

The Brief Light snow and strong winds are keeping it cold across Chicagoland today. Gusts near 40 mph are pushing wind chills down as highs stay in the 20s. More cold air and periodic snow chances continue through midweek.



Today we have light snow and gusty wind. There is a wind advisory still in place for Porter and LaPorte counties until 3 p.m. Various locations in Chicagoland have gusts at about 35-40 mph at this lunchtime hour. Highs today will be in the low to mid 20s.

What's next:

Tonight will be cold with lows around 10-15. Skies will be drying with partly cloudy conditions.

Tomorrow will be another chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 20s. There is a chance for some snow after noon Tuesday. Wind will be gusty to about 30 mph.

On Wednesday, we take a crack at freezing for a high. There may be some snow around again Wednesday afternoon and night. Speaking of New Year's Eve.... it will be cold with Wednesday night lows around 10 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 20. Friday will be much of the same with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 20s.

This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs on Saturday will be around 30, and Sunday will be in the low 30s.