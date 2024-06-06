Chicago weather: Gusty winds replace humidity

Sunshine starts the day in Chicago with a nice break in the humidity.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today with building clouds mixing with afternoon sun. Winds will be up there with gusts to 35 mph or so.

Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow features plenty of sun with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday will have similar temperatures with a small chance of a shower in the area with otherwise partly sunny skies.

Sunday and Monday will be mild with highs in the 70s and mostly to partly sunny skies.