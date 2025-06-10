Chicago weather: Temps will soar to near 90 degrees on Tuesday

It's a gorgeous Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures expected to warm into the upper 70s.

Wildfire smoke has once again blanketed the sky, leading to hazy sunshine. As of midday, air quality is in the moderate category, which means the air quality is acceptable, but may be a health concern for those unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Smoke will remain in the skies over Chicagoland tonight and Wednesday.

Full Forecast :

Tomorrow will be a hot day with highs just shy of 90 degrees. There is a chance for showers or storms Wednesday night into Thursday.

In fact, due to a stationary front likely remaining across the region through the end of the week, we'll see an unsettled weather pattern Thursday through the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off each day from Thursday through at least Saturday. There is a chance of scattered rain on Father's Day, but the majority of the day does not appear to be a wash.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to low 80s late this week, and then we'll drop to the mid 70s on Sunday.

Next week is trending warmer. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.