Chicago weather: Heatwave continues with advisory in effect through Friday

Today and tomorrow will be the hottest of this "heatwave." Highs will be in the low to mid 90s except near the lake.

With the humidity, heat indexes will climb past 105 south and southwest of the city warranting an excessive heat warning for southern Will, Kankakee, LaSalle, Grundy and Newton counties in our viewing area.

McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, southern Cook, the rest of Will, and all NW IN counties are under a heat advisory. All heat-related alerts will come to an end at 9 p.m. Friday. There will be some lake cooling.

It will be sunny today and mainly clear tonight.

Fog will become thick in parts of Chicagoland this morning. The weather service has issued a dense fog advisory for areas roughly along and south of I-80 including all of Northwest Indiana. Visibilities may drop to near zero before conditions improve a couple of hours after sunrise.

Tomorrow features the likelihood of strong to severe storms. There could be some in the morning, but afternoon/night will be favored times for severe weather with damaging winds and hail the primary hazards.

Normal late-July temperatures are expected this weekend with a few lingering showers possible on Sunday.