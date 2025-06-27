Chicago weather: Triple digit heat indices return on Sunday

It was a gorgeous Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and less humidity than we've been experiencing lately. A few pop-up showers or storms are possible this evening, but most areas will end up staying dry.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with seasonable low temperatures in the mid 60s. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will run a little cooler at the lakefront, likely in the 70s, thanks to a northeast breeze.

Looking Ahead :

The heat and humidity will return area-wide on Sunday with highs soaring into the lower 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

Scattered showers and storms are possible in the evening and at night, but most of the day appears dry.

Scattered showers or storms will linger into Monday with highs in the upper 80s. The rest of the holiday week looks beautiful with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There is a small chance of a stray shower or storms Thursday and Friday, but it doesn't appear to be a washout. Any Fourth of July plans should be just fine!