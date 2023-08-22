Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, La Salle County

Chicago weather: Heat begins to ramp up

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Tuesday morning forecast

FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Today we start with a few clouds, but mostly sunny skies are on the way. 

Highs today will be near 90. Tomorrow and Thursday still are looking to be the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 90s. 

There is an excessive heat warning in effect those days with heat index values potentially reaching 105-115 degrees. 

We have two ways that this heat may not occur: If we have cooler air push in from storms over Lake Michigan tonight and Wednesday. Also, if a lake-enhanced cold front swings through Thursday. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

At this point, it is still looking to be dangerously hot Wednesday and Thursday regardless. 

It will booler Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. This weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.