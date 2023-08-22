Chicago weather: Heat begins to ramp up

Today we start with a few clouds, but mostly sunny skies are on the way.

Highs today will be near 90. Tomorrow and Thursday still are looking to be the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 90s.

There is an excessive heat warning in effect those days with heat index values potentially reaching 105-115 degrees.

We have two ways that this heat may not occur: If we have cooler air push in from storms over Lake Michigan tonight and Wednesday. Also, if a lake-enhanced cold front swings through Thursday.

At this point, it is still looking to be dangerously hot Wednesday and Thursday regardless.

It will booler Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. This weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.