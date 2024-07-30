Chicago weather: Heat, humidity and scattered storms the next few days

Hazy sun will boost highs into the lower 90s today. It might be a tad cooler by the lake.

As for the thunder threat, the highest chance this afternoon will be over our far west and southwest counties. There will likely be another chance for storms over a greater portion of our viewing area late tonight. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid again with highs around 90 degrees and a chance for storms.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday there will likely be another complex of storms to deal with in or near our area. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

It won’t be as warm Friday but the chance of storms remains with highs in the low to mid 80s. Any of these rounds of storms will have the potential for severe winds and flooding downpours. The weekend, thankfully, looks calm but summery with highs in the mid to upper 80s.