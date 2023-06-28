Chicago weather: Heat, humidity, possible severe storms, and continued poor air quality

Chicago's air quality alert is still in effect and is expected to expire at 12:00 a.m. on Friday.

For tonight, we can expect scattered showers and storms after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead to Thursday, it will be a hot day with increasing humidity. In the late afternoon and evening, strong to severe storms are expected. If these storms materialize, we can anticipate all hazards, including large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Friday is expected to be mainly dry, with just a small chance of a few storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

As we head into the weekend, the stormy pattern will continue. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring scattered showers and storms, with temperatures in the 80s.

Next week, we can expect the return of extreme heat and humidity. Highs will climb to near 90 degrees again on the 4th and throughout the middle of the week.

Stay tuned for further updates on the weather conditions.