Chicago weather: Heat index to reach triple digits over the weekend

A stretch of sweltering summer heat is on the way, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-90s over the weekend and possibly reach 98 degrees by Monday in the Chicago area.

Humidity will make conditions feel even more oppressive, with heat index values likely to soar into the triple digits — potentially as high as 104 to 106 degrees this weekend.

The heat is part of a broader national trend, with much of the country expected to experience above-average temperatures from June 27 through July 3. The most intense heat signals are concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, from Richmond, Virginia, to Greensboro, North Carolina. While the upper Midwest will also feel the heat, forecast models show a slightly weaker signal for extreme warmth in the region.

In Chicago, the next 48 hours will bring clear, moonlit skies Thursday night and variable cloud cover throughout Friday. Skies will alternate between mostly sunny and partly cloudy, but no rain is expected. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday will remain in the 70s, setting the stage for a hot and humid weekend.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are all expected to bring abundant sunshine and stifling conditions, with daytime highs around 94 degrees and little relief in sight.